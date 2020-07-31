National Orgasm Day is a holiday celebrating sexual climax that is observed in various countries across the world, like the United Kingdom, Australia, United States, and Canada. Every year on July 31, this celebration is an off-shoot of International Female Orgasm Day which falls on August 8. National Orgasm Day aims to raise awareness on what orgasms are, how they affect our body and mind, and open discussions on various aspects of this topic. A great way to initiate conversations on this subject has to be by sharing National Orgasm Day 2020 quotes and sayings, Orgasm facts, etc. with your friends and family. National Orgasm Day 2020 History and Significance: Know More About Sexual Climax and Its Health Benefits.

According to a 2018 study, 10 to 40% of women report having difficulty or an inability to reach orgasm. The inequality that also exists when it comes to orgasming. And the need to understand how one can lessen this gap. All of these points of discussion on this day. In fact, people often share various jokes and memes on orgasms to educate people about the startling facts around this subject, which they often shy away from. National Orgasm Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: Endorphin-Releasing Memes That May Not Be Better than Sex BUT Are Super Hilarious!

National Orgasm Day celebration aims at making it normal to understand our bodies, its needs and wants; and also highlighting the health benefits of taking these steps. As we prepare to celebrate National Orgasm Day 2020, here are some National Orgasm Day quotes, jokes on orgasms, Orgasm facts, etc. that you can share with your friends and family to initiate these important discussions.

Quote Reads: “No Woman Gets an Orgasm From Shining the Kitchen Floor.” ― Betty Friedan

Quote Reads: “In My Next Life I Want to Live Backwards. Start Out Dead and Finish Off as an Orgasm.” ― Woody Allen

Quote Reads: “Some Fake Happiness, Some Fake Sadness and Some Fake an Orgasm.” ― Dominic Riccitello

Quote Reads: “Orgasms Are a Myth. Like Good Credit Scores.” ― Kelly Moran

Quote Reads: “I’ve Had Orgasms Lasting Longer Than Our Relationship.” ― Ahmed Mostafa

Quote Reads: “Happiness Is a Consolation for Those Who Cannot Orgasm Yet … or Anymore.” ― Mokokoma Mokhonoana

Quote Reads: “Every Time You Have an Orgasm an Angel Comes to Life.” ― Chloe Thurlow

Quote Reads: “A Sane Man Is at His Sanest Just After He Has Orgasmed.” ― Mokokoma Mokhonoana

Quote Reads: “An Orgasm a Day Keeps the Doctor Away.”

There are various health benefits of orgasm for not just men but also women. Orgasms can help relieve pain for some time. The science behind this is that the hormones secreted by the body during orgasm help in relaxing our body and putting us in a positive space mentally as well. As we celebrate National Orgasm Day, we hope that you are motivated to participate in these conversations and open up on this subject. Happy National Orgasm Day!

