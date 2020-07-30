It is National Orgasm Day! Every year July 31 is celebrated as National Orgasm Day, spreading awareness about this absolutely great feeling. Climaxing after sex or masturbation feels amazing, we all know that but National Orgasm Day legit celebrates the feeling of sexual climax! It also aims at bringing up the issues related to sexual climax so that more and more people discuss the feeling. Celebrated in the United Kingdom, Australia, United States, and Canada, National Orgasm Day is a branch of International Female Orgasm Day that is celebrated on August 8. But why is the day celebrated? What does it mean to celebrate Orgasm day? What are the health benefits of orgasm? Let's discuss!

National Orgasm Day History and Significance

The encourages to destigmatise orgasm and sexual pleasure. Many cultures think of sexual fulfilment as a wrongdoing which often leads to genital mutilation and other horrible practices. Some even consider orgasm and sexual pleasure fit for punishment. The idea of this day is to discuss this taboo topic with support from local and international communities. There are other days similar to National Orgasm Day celebrated on July 31. International Female Orgasm Day is also celebrated in countries and even Global Orgasm Day. However, the latter may have no connection to either International Female Orgasm Day or National Orgasm Day

Orgasm Health Benefits

Orgasms aren't just extremely pleasurable but are also accompanied with health benefits. Good sex life where you have more orgasms often improve a person's mood, relieve stress, boost immunity, and help form better relationships. While women may not need to orgasm to get pregnant but some evidence suggests that orgasms may help boost fertility. It is often said that “an orgasm a day keeps the doctor away” because the Big O is linked with amazing physical and psychological benefits. Orgasms can increase blood flow around the genital areas and release happy hormones.

So go ahead and celebrate the day! Probably the most fun way to celebrate the day will be to have sex but if you are not with your partner, you can just masturbate either way, just spend some time exploring your body and sexuality.

