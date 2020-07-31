Happy orgasm day! Here's to the feeling that cannot be matched by anything else. You can masturbate or have sex to orgasm and feel out of the world! Well, National Orgasm Day is celebrated to spread awareness about the benefits of climaxing and boy it has many. But you know what's even better? The orgasmic memes that you give you a different kind of mental orgasm via humour. Yes, laughter has immense health benefits that mimic that of sex. Endorphins are released and your mood is elevated too. So if you are not getting any today, you can check out some hilarious memes and jokes. National Orgasm Day 2020 History and Significance: Know More About Sexual Climax and Its Health Benefits.

If you are looking for funny orgasm memes, we have your back! Memes have really changed our way of living. You are laughing while looking at your phone and your mom thinks you are texting your boyfriend, but for real you are just vibin' with your friend over a hilarious meme they just tagged you on! Well, parents won't get it but here, on Orgasm Day, check out some of the funniest orgasm memes:

Who Did This?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memelogy (@memenician) on Jun 13, 2020 at 1:50am PDT

*Eye-Roll*

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Climax Gap Challenge (@climaxgapchallenge) on Dec 10, 2019 at 3:38pm PST

Lame But Funny!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Vince McMahon 😎😎😎 (@convince_vince_) on Jul 17, 2020 at 5:15am PDT

TRUTH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @littleginge00 on Dec 10, 2019 at 11:55am PST

The Burn!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anni-girl (@che_ekyfunnies) on Jul 15, 2020 at 8:22pm PDT

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sextoyerotic (@sextoyerotic) on Dec 10, 2019 at 8:57am PST

Wait, What?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by meme😜😜 (@shake.it.like.beyonce) on May 16, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT

Mind=Blown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naam mein kya rakha hai (@onlysarcastic_) on Jun 21, 2020 at 5:55am PDT

Dayum!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ama Nihqa (@ultimatememesofficial) on Jun 8, 2020 at 8:17am PDT

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBD Bristol (@cbdbristol) on Dec 9, 2019 at 1:20pm PST

It Hurts, Isn't It?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D (@ghost.memez5) on Mar 24, 2020 at 11:17am PDT

Oh!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aloomemes (@aloomemes) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:19pm PST

Ded

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cozy Bunker Memes (@cozybunker) on Dec 2, 2019 at 12:49am PST

Jokes aside, orgasms have many physical and psychological benefits. It is known to release happy hormones aka endorphins in your body and elevate your mood instantly! A good orgasm helps improve blood flow in the pelvic area. So go ahead and masturbate or have sex till you orgasm. However, we are currently amid a pandemic and you must not head out to meet your partner for each other's safety.

