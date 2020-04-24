National Picnic Day 2020: Creative and Genius Ways to Have the Perfect Home Picnic During Lockdown

Picnic (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Who said that you only need to go to those fancy restaurants and parks to create memories? You can shelter in place and have a relaxing and fun picnic even when you are home. The possibilities are endless. You can lay out your favourite food and drinks, decorate your balcony or your yard with fun elements and you will have a blast curating a memorable picnic. So, grab that basket and that cosy blanket and check out these fun picnic ideas at home.

Build a Picnic Tent

Do you remember building a fort as a child? It is time to bring that back. Grab some sheets from your closet and some ropes to tie between two walls or highchairs. Place a couple of fluffy blankets and throw pillows on the floor, and your picnic tent is ready.

Watch the Sunrise from Your Tent

If you are an early riser, it can be a great idea to set up your home picnic spot early in the morning. You can enjoy the sunrise while you munch on some fresh papayas, figs and strawberries. A healthy can be the cherry on the topping. But before you venture out in the sun, be sure to wear sunscreen to save your skin from the rays.

Prepare a Light Lunch of Fresh Veggies, Fruits and Desserts

When you are home, you have the chance to get extremely creative with the ingredients of your kitchen to whip up the best lunch for your family. But when it is a picnic, you would maybe want to stick to light sandwiches, and yummy fruit desserts to give you all the feels of an outdoor picnic. You can also pack some cheese, bread and nuts in your picnic basket.

Read Your Favourite Book

While you relax in the tent in the afternoon, try to let go of your stress and worries by reading a book that brings a smile to your face. If it is a picnic date with your partner, you can lay in their arms and forever capture the moment in your heart.

Play a Game

Sure ludo and tombola have been your thing during the lockdown, but these can make for super fun picnic games. If you have a little bigger yard for a picnic, you can also play a few ball games. It can be a great outing for your child in the comforts of your home.

Light it Up

As the sun sets, just put on those fairy lights and some soothing music for a dreamy picnic. You will be grateful for the moments that you are spending with your family.

Why not make the picnic a regular lockdown thing? Turn your home into a picnic spot, and if you need some inspiration, you can browse through ideas on Pinterest or Instagram.