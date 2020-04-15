'Am I Meditating Every Time I Close My Eyes?' All the Hilarious Thoughts You May Have If You Are a Newbie to Self-Care!

Meditation (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Your Instagram wall may be filled with self-care ideas from pampering your skin to soothing yoga sessions to DIY hacks. But are you wondering where and how to start from? You are not alone! A lot of us are a first timer to self-care because our bust schedules never gave us a chance to care about it. But if you have always given a damn to skincare or haircare, a lot of these skincare activities might sound 'Hebrew' to you. How many of these thoughts ring to you? Let us know in the comments.

How Do I Find Out My Skin Type?

You got all the ingredients of your facial in place, but there is one catch. You do not know your skin type and worried if those ingredients will suit your skin. Should you take a chance or not? Raise hands if this situation rings to you. Self Care Tips For Busy Parents During COVID-19 Pandemic: From Setting Up a Bedside Beauty Station to Whipping a Beverage, These Activities Will Keep You Sane in Lockdown!

Does Cucumber on Eyes Work?

You are working from home, and you have every opportunity to apply a peel-off mask and place slices of cucumber on your eyes. But when you are hungry, you do not mind putting the slices in your mouth because cucumbers are better eaten than left to absorb on your skin. Self-Isolation During COVID-19 Pandemic: Bored of Cooking and Exercising? Here are Off-Beat Ways to Practice Self-Care to Reduce Stress and Anxiety.

Am I Meditating Every Time I Close My Eyes?

Browse any wellness site, and they will ask you to practice meditation to beat stress and anxiety during these trying times. Sure, you downloaded that beginner's meditation app and following the guide to the 't'. You sit comfortably and close your eyes, and within two minutes you are contemplating if you are already in the meditative state. Does this sound like you?

Does Whipping Up a Cheesy Pizza Count as Self-Care?

Your friends recommended you to prepare your favourite dish, and you just whipped up that cheese burst pizza. It is self-care because you are enjoying that you are doing but does downing on those extra calories count as self-care too? Probably not!

Is This the Right Way to Breathe?

If you find yourself watching your breath every time you inhale, you legit got too much into self-care. Every time you breathe out of your mouth, you wonder if it is teh right way to breath. You need to let go and relax! Did the Buttons of Your Jeans Start to Social Distance From One Another? Here’s How Stress Gives You that Belly Fat During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Should I Get My Hands on Colouring Books?

Your friends are posting sketching and colouring self-care pics on social media, and you must do it too. But hey, what if you never enjoyed colouring? That would be more like self-torture rather than self-care.

It's okay if you do not know the right way to take a bath or brew a healthy beverage, there is a first time to everything. Just do whatever feels right and enjoy the time sitting home.