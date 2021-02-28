Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, famously known as Sir CV Raman, was an Indian physicist and popular for his work in the field of light scattering. It was on February 28, 1928, when the professor discovered the Raman Effect that went ahead to win a Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. To honour his finding, every year, on February 28, National Science Day is observed. As we mark the day, people have taken to social media remembering Sir CV Raman. National Science Day 2021 inspiring quotes, messages, and Sir CV images trend on Twitter with netizens highlighting the great physicist's achievements and stressing on the importance of scientific progress in our daily life.

With his student, KS Krishnan, Professor CV Raman discovered that when light traverses a transparent material, some of the deflected light changes wavelength and amplitude. This phenomenon was a new type of scattering of light and was subsequently termed the Raman Effect. He became the first Asian person to receive a Nobel Prize in any branch of science. Raman was precious to scientific development, and every year, on the anniversary of the Raman Effect, people honour him.

The theme for National Science Day 2021 is “Future of STI: Impact on Education Skills and Work.” The celebration of the day includes public speeches, radio, TV, science movies, science exhibitions based on themes and concepts, debates, quiz competitions, lectures, science model exhibitions and more. Because of the pandemic, major gatherings are not being held, and individuals took to social media to pay their respect to one of the greatest scientific discovery by Sir CV Raman.

Check Tweets:

On this day in 1928 Dr. CV Raman made the famous discovery of Raman effect. Which made him not only first Indian, not only first Asian but first non-white to win Nobel Prize in Sciences. The day is rightly celebrated as #nationalscienceday. — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) February 28, 2021

Remembering Legendary Physicist

Banaras Hindu University remembers legendary physicist Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman and one of his discoveries, the famous 'Raman Effect' on #NationalScienceDay.#ScienceDay pic.twitter.com/iPJiIay8SW — VC-BHU (@VCofficeBHU) February 28, 2021

Prof CV Raman With His Students

Prof CV Raman demonstrating Raman Effect to the students.#NationalScienceDay pic.twitter.com/3mAwDT3wnV — Clio's Chronicles (@CliosChronicles) February 28, 2021

The Raman Effect

#NationalScienceDay is celebrated today to mark the discovery of Raman Effect by Sir C. V. Raman.#NationalScienceDay2021 pic.twitter.com/STRQFb8WZo — 𝘿𝙚𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙠 𝙋𝙤𝙙𝙙𝙖𝙧 ⚡ (@deepakcode) February 28, 2021

Netizens Remember Sir CV Raman

Raman effect, change in the wavelength of light that occurs when a light beam is deflected by molecules. C.V.Raman sir🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#science#NationalScienceDay pic.twitter.com/NkcZHlO7aD — Ravi Mishra (@mravi012) February 28, 2021

More Tweets

Remembering and feeling proud of Indian pride the first Noble laureate Sir CV Raman on a historical day of science world in the field of Physics by discovering RAMAN EFFECT on this day in1928...#NationalScienceDay #nationalscienceday2021 pic.twitter.com/YBjzwWg6dR — THRIVIKRAMARAO KASI (@ThrivikramaraoK) February 28, 2021

Honouring the Great Scientist & Nobel Laureate

A day in remembrance of Nobel prize winner - Sir C. V. Raman, the great Indian Physicist. 🔭 Happy National Science Day.#NationalScienceDay #CVRaman pic.twitter.com/qmN7uBsejX — Mohammed Parwez Akhtar (@parwezakhtar29) February 28, 2021

Did You Know?

Not many people know that CV Raman was the first Indian to become the Director of IISc Bangalore, India. CV Raman succeeded Sir Martin Forster, FRS. He served IISc, both, as its Director (1933-1937), and as head of the Physics Department (1933-1948).#NationalScienceDay pic.twitter.com/HJ918Pm3vc — Clio's Chronicles (@CliosChronicles) February 28, 2021

His contributions to the field of science will always be remembered. On the day, it is essential to display all the activities, efforts and achievements in science for human welfare.

