Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, famously known as Sir CV Raman, was an Indian physicist and popular for his work in the field of light scattering. It was on February 28, 1928, when the professor discovered the Raman Effect that went ahead to win a Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. To honour his finding, every year, on February 28, National Science Day is observed. As we mark the day, people have taken to social media remembering Sir CV Raman. National Science Day 2021 inspiring quotes, messages, and Sir CV images trend on Twitter with netizens highlighting the great physicist's achievements and stressing on the importance of scientific progress in our daily life.

With his student, KS Krishnan, Professor CV Raman discovered that when light traverses a transparent material, some of the deflected light changes wavelength and amplitude. This phenomenon was a new type of scattering of light and was subsequently termed the Raman Effect. He became the first Asian person to receive a Nobel Prize in any branch of science. Raman was precious to scientific development, and every year, on the anniversary of the Raman Effect, people honour him.

The theme for National Science Day 2021 is “Future of STI: Impact on Education Skills and Work.” The celebration of the day includes public speeches, radio, TV, science movies, science exhibitions based on themes and concepts, debates, quiz competitions, lectures, science model exhibitions and more. Because of the pandemic, major gatherings are not being held, and individuals took to social media to pay their respect to one of the greatest scientific discovery by Sir CV Raman.

His contributions to the field of science will always be remembered. On the day, it is essential to display all the activities, efforts and achievements in science for human welfare.

