National Science Day 2021 Images & Quotes On Twitter

On this day in 1928 Dr. CV Raman made the famous discovery of Raman effect. Which made him not only first Indian, not only first Asian but first non-white to win Nobel Prize in Sciences. The day is rightly celebrated as #nationalscienceday. — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) February 28, 2021

Netizens Remember Prof CV Raman

Prof CV Raman demonstrating Raman Effect to the students.#NationalScienceDay pic.twitter.com/3mAwDT3wnV — Clio's Chronicles (@CliosChronicles) February 28, 2021

People Honour the Great Scientist

Raman effect, change in the wavelength of light that occurs when a light beam is deflected by molecules. C.V.Raman sir🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#science#NationalScienceDay pic.twitter.com/NkcZHlO7aD — Ravi Mishra (@mravi012) February 28, 2021

