Netizens Are So Free They're Speculating a Baby Boom of 'Coronials and Quaranteens' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The fear of Coronavirus pandemic is everywhere, with people being forced to stay inside their homes to be safe from the deadly virus. In several regions, governments have implemented lockdown of schools, colleges, malls, stores, theatres with quarantine orders to everyone, in order to avoid further spread of COVID-19. And some people clearly do not seem to have understood the seriousness of the situation. As more and more people are forced to stay indoors, people on the internet are predicting a baby boom in the next nine months. And they even have a term for it — Coronials or Quaranteens. Tweets and memes are being shared online and #coronials has begun to trend on Twitter. #HighRiskCovid19 Trends on Twitter: People Who Are at Higher Risk of Illness From Coronavirus Share the Importance of Social Distancing.

With the rising cases of Coronavirus, everyone has been asked to avoid crowded places and observe self-quarantine if they notice any symptoms. Social distancing measures are being taken, which essentially means to stay away from people. Amidst all the safety measures, instead of suggesting ways to spend time at home, netizens are predicting a lot of people will procreate. As there exists a term for the current Generation Y, 'Millennials', netizens have also found a word for these babies 'Coronials.' For the uninitiated, a person who was born in the 1980s, 1990s, or early 2000s is referred to as a millennial. Similarly, those born during the quarantine period of Coronavirus are being informally termed as 'Coronials' or 'Quaranteens' by the internet generation.

Check Some Tweets on Coronials:

Predicting a Baby Boom

Eventually, everyone will be quarantined to their houses with no sports to watch... and in 9 months from now a boom of babies will be born... and we will call them the coronials. #Coronials #Youhearditherefirst — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) March 13, 2020

Coronials or Quaranteens?

Um #Coronials? Really? Do people really think that we are going to be breeding during this apocalypse? My husband picked up my water bottle and I slapped it across the freakin room! I don't know where he's been. — PaulaTics (@paulasimpson13) March 14, 2020

Social Distancing to Quaranteens, Too Far?

In nine months, all the people practicing #SocialDistancingNow will have babies. We will call this generation the covennials. In 13 years, we can call them the quaran-teens. #COVID #covidbabies #covennial #quaranteens #imsorry — Christina Knudson (@canoodleson) March 14, 2020

New Gen Ahead

new generation will be born in 9 months from now the #Coronials & hitting their teen years they might as well be known as the #Quaranteens. Great times ahead. — Whateva (@HlavacKate) March 14, 2020

Lot of Babies Soon?

In 9 months we are going to have a LOT of babies. Rise of the #Coronials pic.twitter.com/OYVB1FhZFe — parris juray (@parrisjuray) March 16, 2020

Looks like, people are really ready to welcome the new generation of babies. But jokes aside, there are several videos shared on the internet which show how people are keeping themselves motivated amidst all the grim news of the virus. A video of quarantined Italians singing together in their balconies went viral on social media over the weekend. It is how people are keeping themselves cheering and giving each other hope in these tough times.