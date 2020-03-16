Netizens Are So Free They're Speculating a Baby Boom of 'Coronials and Quaranteens' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
The fear of Coronavirus pandemic is everywhere, with people being forced to stay inside their homes to be safe from the deadly virus. In several regions, governments have implemented lockdown of schools, colleges, malls, stores, theatres with quarantine orders to everyone, in order to avoid further spread of COVID-19. And some people clearly do not seem to have understood the seriousness of the situation. As more and more people are forced to stay indoors, people on the internet are predicting a baby boom in the next nine months. And they even have a term for it — Coronials or Quaranteens. Tweets and memes are being shared online and #coronials has begun to trend on Twitter. #HighRiskCovid19 Trends on Twitter: People Who Are at Higher Risk of Illness From Coronavirus Share the Importance of Social Distancing.

With the rising cases of Coronavirus, everyone has been asked to avoid crowded places and observe self-quarantine if they notice any symptoms. Social distancing measures are being taken, which essentially means to stay away from people. Amidst all the safety measures, instead of suggesting ways to spend time at home, netizens are predicting a lot of people will procreate. As there exists a term for the current Generation Y, 'Millennials', netizens have also found a word for these babies 'Coronials.' For the uninitiated, a person who was born in the 1980s, 1990s, or early 2000s is referred to as a millennial. Similarly, those born during the quarantine period of Coronavirus are being informally termed as 'Coronials' or 'Quaranteens' by the internet generation.

Looks like, people are really ready to welcome the new generation of babies. But jokes aside, there are several videos shared on the internet which show how people are keeping themselves motivated amidst all the grim news of the virus. A video of quarantined Italians singing together in their balconies went viral on social media over the weekend. It is how people are keeping themselves cheering and giving each other hope in these tough times.