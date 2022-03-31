Bank’s Holiday in India is observed on April 1 every year. Technically a working day for all bank employees; the notion of a Bank Holiday in India stems from the fact that most bank branches remained closed for their customers on April 1 to close the books of the previous financial year. April 1 marks the beginning of a new Financial year. As most state & government banks continue this practice, people are sure to flood social media with Bank’s Holiday in India 2022 jokes, memes on Bank’s Holiday on April 1, Bank’s Holiday in India messages & more. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

Since India’s financial year runs from April to March, March end is considered to be incredibly hectic for businesses and financial institutions every year. The stress of needing to settle previous books and partake in all the work that year-end brings can be daunting. This is especially difficult for banks, so many banks practised closing their business for customers on April 1 to dedicate all their time to completing the books of the previous financial year.

However, while all employees continued to work on April 1, the notion that April 1 was a bank holiday was widespread. This led to the spread of Bank’s Holiday in India 2022 jokes, memes on Bank’s Holiday on April 1, Bank’s Holiday in India messages across social media on this day. And as we approach Bank’s Holiday in India 2022, this trend is sure to continue. The ongoing Financial Year 2021-22 is coming to an end on March 31, and we all know that this period brings up a lot of stress for the taxpayers. To cool up your mind, we have brought extremely memes, relatable jokes, images and puns by social media users.

End Of Fiscal Year 2022!

😄 Question of the Millenium Student :- Sir, what is the difference between FINE and TAX ??? Sir : - *FINE* is a *TAX* for doing wrong. And *TAX* is a *FINE* for doing right. *Happy March End* 😄🙊😄#eachpennycounts#explicitwealth#explicitfacts#tax#incometax — eachpennycounts.com (@eachpennycounts) March 27, 2022

Happy Mach End, Taxpayers!

Today is 31st March & Thursday. What a combination. Let's hope misery of taxpayers & tax professionals created by new income tax portal comes to end, just like end of financial year on this auspicious day belonging to Gurus & new year begins with new hope. Happy New year to all — Saurin Shah (@SaurinShahCA) March 31, 2022

Year Closing Scene At Banks

Bankers performance in the month of March..😂😂 Happy March End and Year Closing #marchendingpic.twitter.com/C12XBwDJp0 — पानखर 🍂 (@Autumnvalii) March 31, 2022

Just Facts

Well guys looks like we almost made it another fiscal year end 🥲 for those of you who work in industries where this is directly a thing for you… god speed and god bless us, Everyone! 🥂🍻 pic.twitter.com/Ba85DVTxbx — D͙i͙z͙i͙L͙a͙n͙d͙S͙@m͙i͙yy (@SamiyyJ12) March 30, 2022

Current Mood

Haha! Common Yet Funny

View this post on Instagram A post shared by meme god (@hashtagmemegod)

Help, Please!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shizz (@actrightmediagroup)

It is important to note that various private banks have done away with this practice of keeping the branch closed for regular operations on April 1. It is therefore crucial that you check with your local department whether April 1 is, in fact, Bank’s Holiday in their branches.

