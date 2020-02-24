Nude Cleaning Business! Mother-of-Three Offers Household Services Naked For Over 8k-an-Hour; Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Naked cleaning (Photo Credits: Pixabay) For representational purposes only!

In this era, people cannot stop looking for innovative ways to earn money. And in this run, it seems like the typical jobs will soon be obsolete. Well, at least this mom-of-three has chosen a career option that has grabbed headlines and HOW! She earns about £95(8,830)-an-hour in cleaning strangers' homes. While you might be thinking, why is this cleaning service so expensive, let us tell you that she will be cleaning houses completely naked. Her unusual business idea has grabbed a lot of eyeballs after going viral on social media. NAKED Cleaning Services is Becoming Easy Money Option For Youngsters in UK.

However, the mother, Claire O'Connor who is 35-years-old knows exactly what she is doing and is pretty clear about her stringent set of as well! She claims that it will just be cleaning and she will be doing it naked but apart from that there is nothing else happening. Clair said to Mirror, "There'll be no touching, no taking photos and no 'extras'. I'll just go in, do my work and leave".

Clair has gained experience in the cleaning business from working in the hospitality section as a hotel cleaner. However, she soon quit her job to start her own business that includes cleaning but with a twist. Her company is called, Fantasy Clean. She could be completely naked while cleaning other people's houses or could be wearing just her lingerie.

However, she won't start working without conducting a background check on every client to dodge any "funny business". Claire's ratecard is pretty clear as well, she has set her hourly rates at £95 for fully nude cleaning, £85 for topless, and for £75 she'll wear either lingerie or if clients are interested, dressed as a French maid, Mirror reports. Her husband Rob, didn't think she was serious earlier but is "fine about it now".

Claire advertises her business on Facebook and people on social media have mixed thoughts about her work. While most people are supportive, some think of it to be insane. However, Claire seems to be ready for all kinds of reactions that may come her way. One person wrote in the comments section: "It will give the old boys something to get excited over, I suppose. Plus she's turned an hourly rate around from what would typically be minimum wage to more than a doctor earns. Good luck to her, I say."