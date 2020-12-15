Happy Tea Day! As if you needed a reason to have an extra cup of Chai! December 15 is celebrated as International Tea Day in tea producing countries like India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda and Tanzania. You can call it tea, but there is a feeling to the word Chai, the Indian word for tea. Chai is like a magic potion for many. There can be so many types of tea varieties made but nothing beats a small cup of chai. And to express these same feelings are some funny memes and jokes on Chai which you can share with your Chai-buddies today and tell them "Hello Friends, Chai Peelo."

International Tea Day aims to draw global attention of governments and citizens to the impact of the global tea trade on workers and growers, and has been linked to requests for price supports and fair trade. It is also observed by United Nations annually on May 21. If you are a tea lover, then there is no way you can start your day without a cup of your special chai. And Chai has been a topic of funny memes and jokes for long, especially when discussing about what's better coffee or chai. So on International Tea Day, we bring you some funny memes and jokes on this nation's favourite beverage.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Chai:

Yes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What you feel, i WRITE.❣️❣️ (@surajtakrani)

Too Much Time

Know Someone Like This?

Bestfriend - Chal chai peene chalte hai Me - pic.twitter.com/LXYtMxmpos — INSTAGRAM: @TERI.BANDI (@MemesHeMemes) December 7, 2020

Cannot Process

Indians when they don't get chai in the morning pic.twitter.com/emBTMeJvHh — Æ (@EngineeRoholic) December 13, 2020

Chai is Turu Lob!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita (@memeswalimulagi)

Tuada Saddi Here Too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by haq se lol (@meme.balak)

Chai Please!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meme Shotz ™️ (@meme.shotz)

Tapri Ki Favourite Chai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by चाय♡इश्क (@chaishq._)

Share along these jokes and memes with your tea gang, with whom you enjoy your daily evening tea and gossip session. Since it's tea day today, enjoy an extra cup of Chai and cheer over it!

