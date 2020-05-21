International Tea Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know About the Observance That Raises Awareness on History, Cultural And Economic Impact of Tea

International Tea Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

International Tea Day is observed on May 21 annually to raise awareness about the history and cultural significance of the beverage. The day came into being on December 21, 2019, and is lead by the United National Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO). The day also shows the economic significance of tea around the world. International Tea Day promotes actions to implement measures which can support sustainable production and consumption of tea. It thus shows how the wide usage of tea helps the fight against poverty and hunger. Some of the main tea producing countries include India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda and Tanzania. International Tea Day 2020: From Green Tea to Chamomile Tea, Here Are Five Type of Teas With Various Health Benefits.

Tea is the world’s most-consumed drink, after water and is believed to have originated in northeast India, north Myanmar and southwest China. Tea production and processing support the livelihoods for millions of families in different countries. It plays a significant role in rural development, poverty reduction and food security in developing countries. Consumption of tea is considered beneficial due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It is also an antioxidant and aids in weight loss. International Tea Day 2020: These Funny Memes and Jokes Perfectly Describe Your Love For This Beverage.

International Tea Day highlights the call from the Intergovernmental Group on Tea to direct efforts towards expanding demand tea production in the least developed countries. The production of tea also promotes the empowerment of women and supports the sustainable use of the terrestrial ecosystem. Tea can only be produced in certain agro-ecological conditions which can be disturbed by the threats of climate change. Hence, parallelly, there is a need for the reduction of carbon emissions from tea production and processing. From Weight Loss to Strong Immune System, 5 Health Benefits of Drinking Tea Everyday.

In 2015, the Indian government proposed expanding International Tea Day through the FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea, which leads multilateral efforts to support the world tea economy. During a meeting in Milan in 2015, the IGG on Tea discussed the idea of an International Tea Day which was endorsed by the FAO Committee on Commodity Problems (CCP). It was subsequently adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2019.