Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback with Pathaan has got everyone going crazy; more than a month later, the Pathaan fever continues. It is no surprise that the title track "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" became viral quickly, with people grooving to the beats. In the trend of making reels and short videos for social media, several people took to dancing to the song, at least attempting the hook step. The behind-the-scenes videos from the making of this song are also getting the same love as the original track, which garnered a million views within 30 minutes of its release. From funny edit videos to fans from abroad dancing to its beats, we bring some viral videos of people dancing on "Jhoome Jo Pathaan". Pathaan Impact: Pakistani Man Dances to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan Song at a Wedding in Viral Video.

The track is a composition by the musical duo Vishal Shekhar and sung by Sukriti Kakar and Arijit Singh. During the release, director Siddharth Anand called it an ode to the spirit of Pathaan, giving it even more reason for fans to play it on a loop. The official video soon ranked number 1 in the Top 100 Music Videos Global on YouTube. SRK starrer Pathaan continues to roar and is shining at the top by crossing the overall Hindi Box office collection of Baahubali 2. The film has earned 1022 crores globally so far.

Check Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh's Tweet on Pathaan Beating Baahubali 2 Record

With the popularity still looming, look at how some people beautifully danced to the song, which went viral. From 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' to 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena,' Check Out These Iconic Hook Steps of Bollywood Songs.

Watch Fans in Germany Effortlessly Performing:

A Korean Dance Group Also Could Not Resist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 프리미엄 댄스 스튜디오 (@premiumdance_studio)

King Kohli Tries King Khan?

Say some words Pathaan dance pic.twitter.com/n4OPXOEKjA — Asifsrksoldier (@Asifsrksoldier) February 14, 2023

A Song Must in Wedding Functions Now

This Elderly Woman Even Gets the Expression Right

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saj khan (@saj.khan.2310)

"Jhoome Jo Pathaan" Is Mandatory This Wedding Season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK Choreography (@ahmad_khan_choreography)

Have you tried grooving and doing the iconic hand stretch move too?

