Pathaan continues to shine at the box office with its impressive collections. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has managed to become the highest grossing Hindi films by beating Prabhas’ Baahubali 2. The total collection of Pathaan, inclusive of all languages, stands at a total of Rs 528.29 crore in India. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Celebrate One Year of Movie Announcement When the Superstar Dropped First Teaser of His Blockbuster.

Pathaan Collections

Highest Grossing Hindi Films

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)