Internet is a strange place. Weird pics and videos keep going viral and each time you think things can't get any worse. However, the most recent video to grab eyeballs on social media is a penis-shaped coffin. Yes, a phallic-shaped coffin is going viral on social media as people cannot wrap their heads around it. "Why would anyone want to have a deceased person in a penis-shaped coffin?" is the question running in the minds of netizen. Some are even offended that a deceased is being humiliated, in a way.

According to Ghanian media, it is unclear when the video was shot and what was the gender of the deceased. It is also not known what job the person in whose honour the funeral is being held used to do. One really can't figure what exactly caused the family to think it was right to use coffin of this shape. However, in the funeral video, you can see some of the attendees wearing masks which means it occurred during this COVID-19 period.

The video has taken over various social media platforms. It is said that people in Ghana often opt for coffins in the shape of whatever the person was related to occupation-wise. Keeping that in mind, many have suggested that probably the deceased was a womanizer that is why his relatives may have decided to bury him in a penis-shaped coffin, according to Ghanaguardian.com.

Watch the video below:

Why on earth will someone be buried in this d shaped coffin? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/766tkkc7Z4 — King Sel (@SelTheBomb) July 23, 2020

Recently, before this, a funny coffin dance video was going viral from Ghana itself. Videos of Ghanaian pallbearers carrying coffin and dancing to their heart's content on Astronomia song is making netizens laugh out loud. The videos churned out funny memes and jokes. There are funeral dance funny memes, GIFs and videos that are floating all over the social media. All the social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, everyone showered love on this group of 'best friends' who are happily sending the dead one to the next world.

