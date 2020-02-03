Pornhub Theme Music Played in School! Twitter Applauds Teenager Who Boldly Perform Drums at the Talent Show (Check Viral Tweets)

Pornhub Theme Music Played in School (Photo Credits: Video Screenshot/ @Mikeyrockss_/ Twitter)

Everyone has a different skillset, and it is easy to demonstrate your talent in front of thousands of crowds. And especially if the audience is your classmates! This teenager played two whole seconds of a drumbeat that made the Twitter talking. Why? Because he performed the drums, which by the way was the Pornhub theme music. The moment he began playing the drums at his school’s talent show, the crowd cheered, and so did the Twitterati. A short clip of the boy was uploaded on the social media platform, and many applauded the teen for being a bold trailblazer. The clip received a lot of reactions online. Pornhub Tor Mirror Site With Encryption Launched For Protecting User's Porn-Viewing Privacy.

Sometimes, you will have to go the extra mile to showcase your talent. This guy just did that! The teenager is yet to be identified, and the person who originally uploaded the video on Twitter claimed that he had been expelled for playing the XXX site’s intro theme. And what cause more is the apparent reactions from the whole school as the kids knew exactly what was up. Deaf Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack of Closed Captioning for XXX Porn Videos.

Watch the Viral Video:

YEOOOOOOO they expelled this kid for playing this during his talent show 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 im boutta pass out pic.twitter.com/iw8nkAZQss — Nakers #1 Draft Pick (@Mikeyrockss_) February 1, 2020

At the time of writing this, the clip gathered above 2 million views and the count is accepted to only increase. After all, you need some courage to play the intro to all the Pornhub community videos. Twitterverse is singing all praises for the guy’s choice of music to play at a school talent show.

In Case You Didn't Know!

Check Reactions:

the scary thing is how many kids recognize that theme and just roared right after he finished — mantis (@real_EVanimates) February 2, 2020

Take A Bow!

People Are Proud of this Teen:

Im so proud of this KING pic.twitter.com/EsdeLcke9f — ImSal (@IamSal_) February 2, 2020

He is Hailed A Hero!

And Others Discovered Something New!

I did NOT know porn hub had a damn theme song wtf. — MajorMoneyMoody®️ (@678moody) February 2, 2020

Are You A Today Years Old?

I was today years old when I learned pornhub had a theme song — Ashley V.E.💉CARMINE🥀 (@EVERGXRD3N) February 2, 2020

As the clip went viral, there is no actual proof of this unknown school and if actually expelled this teen for reminding all of his classmates that porn exists! Whoever this mysterious drummer is, we just hope he has not been actually expelled. He did play well!