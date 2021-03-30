Fans of the famous Punjabi singer Diljaan have received a shock after the news of Diljaan's passing away resurfaced. The singer died on Tuesday morning at 3.45 am in a road accident. According to reports, Diljaan died in a road accident while going to Kartapur from Amritsar in the early hours in his car. The singer was a resident of Kartarpur and his sudden death has caused a wave of mourning among the fans. The accident occurred as the car hit the divider while they were travelling.

According to reports, Diljaan's car crashed into the divider near the Jandiala Guru Bridge on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road. The police reached the spot and the dead body has been sent for post-mortem. What caused the accident is being investigated. It is being said that his car was at a high speed and as it approached the bridge, the car lost control and overturned after hitting the divider. After the accident, the singer was rushed to the hospital where Diljaan is said to have been found dead before arriving.

Netizens Share Heartfelt Condolences, Pics and Messages:

Punjabi singer #Diljaan passes away in a road accident near Amritsar. RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/rTfa42PoU0 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 30, 2021

Prayers

RIP

Diljaan's new song was to be released on 2 April. At the time when this accident happened, Diljaan was alone in the car. Fans are left heart-broken and have been sharing condolences after the demise of Diljaan. In his short career, Diljaan had presented many great songs.

