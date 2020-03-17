StayHomeChallenge Has Netizens Sharing Funny Videos and GIFs to Show How They're Spending Time in Quarantine

Stay Home Challenge (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The outbreak of Coronavirus has forced people to stay indoors. To avoid crowded places, several places have been shut down. From malls, theatres, schools, colleges also being ordered to be kept closed for a few weeks, companies everywhere have also asked their employees to work from home. And for those who are used to constantly being out and about, roaming and going out, the quarantine can be distressing. Amidst this situation, social media has come to a respite for many. Several social media trends are showing the side of quarantine life. Among them, #StayHomeChallenge is trending on Twitter, where netizens are sharing videos to show how they are spending time at home. There are some funny videos and GIFs in here while some are targeting the introverts, who would supposedly be enjoying this time at home. Netizens Get Creative in 'Quarantine Life' as They #QuarantineandChill Amid Coronavirus, Share Funny Memes, GIFs and Videos.

Amidst the negative news surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak in the world, social media is also serving some positivity. Video of quarantined people in Italy singing together from their balconies or makeshift desk ideas while working from home, there are some interesting things being shared online. These things are a good way to encourage being in quarantine or maintaining social distance by staying at home. But again, not everyone is used to staying within closed places and boredom creeps in. The recent #StayHomeChallenge shows how people are dealing with it, but of course, in a funny way. Hilarious GIFs, videos and photos are being shared online for showing the life in quarantine.

Check Some Tweets For #StayHomeChallenge:

The Introverts Are Happy

government: encourages everyone to stay at home for preventive measures #stayhomechallenge introverts: pic.twitter.com/XUnOLDOW8Z — bluepayne/bienamonelo🇵🇭 (@bluepayno) March 17, 2020

Bordeom is Creeping In

How we be spending most of our time #stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/HyoJ0ZvOSb — Khalil (@khatoum10) March 17, 2020

Now That's a Challenge

me trying to be apart of the challenge like i don’t already stay home daily #stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/m8Bx13NDHP — melani/dee (@melaninndee) March 17, 2020

How Many of You?

Too Early for Christmas?

This is Me, Every Day!

Me, pretending this is a “challenge” and not just my normal everyday behavior...#stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/55pAMIWj6G — Vanessa (@Nessanator) March 17, 2020

Netflix and Fridge Acting Up Same

Reopening the Netflix app and expecting something new to watch is the new reopening the fridge hoping new snacks have appeared. #stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/uDxrbR28V5 — Rose Rosé (@trophy_lady) March 17, 2020

Staying in can get annoying after a while if you are not used to it. The above videos show how people are entertaining themselves, or maybe not. Some people are enjoying the company of their pets at their desks. Well, quarantine is surely getting the funny side out of some people.