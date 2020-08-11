Imagine your name becoming a viral trend! Well, as exciting as it sounds we doubt if Binod Tharu, a certain YouTube user feels exactly the same way. His activity on YouTube is limited to going on videos, and commenting his name, ‘Binod’. While in a normal world, no one would have noticed his obsession with his own name but we aren't living in one, right? Turns out a video highlighting the unusual comments on Youtube videos went viral recently and netizens were quick in picking up on the trend and flood social media posts with Binod's name in it. Bollywood actress, Radhika Madan recently tried to be a part of the same trend. Binod Funny Memes and Jokes Are Trending on Social Media but Who Is Binod? Know About This Latest Viral Trend Over YouTube Comments.

The Angrezi Medium actress took to her Instagram account to share her own take on Binod trend. Now we all are aware of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose, right? The one where he stretches his arms and you wish if you could hug him at that instance? Yes, the same one. Turns out Radhika attempted his same pose but with a catch. She captioned it saying, 'Binod, naam to suna hi hoga!' Get that? How she blended her love for SRK with the viral trend that's driving everyone crazy! Binod Meme Origin Explained: These 11 Binod Memes on Twitter Will Crack You Up After YouTuber Slayy Point Video Takes Dig at Comments Section!

Check Out Her Video

View this post on Instagram Binod..naam toh suna hi hoga.😎 A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on Aug 11, 2020 at 8:13am PDT

The origin of the Binod trend remains a YouTube channel, which goes by the name of ‘Slayy Point’. They recently posted a video roasting YouTube's meaningless comments and highlighted how a user simply writes his names in all the videos' comment section. Their viewers were quick in noticing the trend and it went viral in no time. Rest as they say is history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).