Rajiv Gandhi 29th Death Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by the 6th Prime Minister of India That Will Motivate You

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Rajiv Gandhi was the 6th Prime Minister of India. At the age of 40, he became the youngest Prime Minister of the country. Gandhi was studied at a college in the United Kingdom and returned as a professional pilot to India in 1966. After the death of his younger brother, Gandhi entered politics though he wasn’t really willing to. It was after the assassination of his mother and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he was made the ‘Prime Minister’ of India.

In 1991, he was assassinated by a suicide bomber while campaigning for elections. Gandhi's last public meeting was on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu where he was assassinated while campaigning for the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Congress candidate. On his death anniversary today, take a Look at the inspirational quotes by Rajiv Gandhi which will surely inspire and motivate you.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: When a Big Tree Falls, the Earth Shakes.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: The Freedom Movement Transformed the Status of Women. Women Fought Along With Men As Comrades. In the Process, the Shackles That Had Bound Them Fell Away.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: We Need a Better Strategy to Achieve the National Goal of a Stable Population, Healthier and Better Educated.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: We Cannot and Will Not Rest Until We Have Won True Swaraj for the Hungry and Spiritually Starving Millions – Until We Have Wiped Out Poverty From Our Land

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Women Are the Social Conscience of a Country. They Hold Our Societies Together.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: India Missed the Industrial Revolution; It Cannot Afford to Miss the Computer Revolution.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Development Is Not About Factories, Dams and Roads. Development Is About People. The Goal Is Material, Cultural and Spiritual Fulfilment for the People. The Human Factor Is of Supreme Value in Development.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Our Plan Cannot Be Hard and Dogmatic. They Must Change With the Times and Move With the Development of Our Country. Every Year Brings New Compulsions, New Circumstances, and With Each Plan These Must Be Taken Into Consideration.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: I Didn’t Have Any Personal Goals When I Came, but After Being in Politics – After Seeing People, Their Difficulties, Their Wants – I Think Our Goal Has to Be to Eliminate Poverty From India.

According to history, at 10:10 pm on May 21, 1991, a woman later identified as Thenmozhi Rajaratnam approached Gandhi in public and greeted him. The woman then bent down to touch his feet and detonated a belt laden with 700 g (1.5 lb) of RDX explosives tucked under her dress. In the explosion, Gandhi, Rajaratnam, and at least 25 other people. The assassination was captured by a 21-year-old local photographer, whose camera and film were found at the site.