Wildlife photographer, Anurag Gawande once again spotted a rare black leopard in Maharashtra and shared breathtaking pics leaving netizen mesmerised. He is said to have spotted the same rare black leopard again and managed to take pictures along with a video. In the clip, you can see the leopard crossing a track. "We kept our vehicle off and kept enough distance so it won't move from the spot," Gawande said. Loved Viral Pics of Rare Black Panther by Shaaz Jung? From Kabini Forest in Karnataka to Tadoba in Maharashtra, 5 Wildlife Sanctuaries in India to Spot the Elusive Black Panthers.

Last year, Anurag Gawande captured stunning pics of a rare Blackleopard at the Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra while the magnificent beast was crossing a road amid hunting for a deer. In a series of photographs after waiting for two years, he captured a sight like that is not easy to find. However, his breathtakingly beautiful pictures have won so many hearts online who cannot believe their eyes.

Black leopards are very rare. Their distinct black colour with spots are said to be even rarer. This happens because of the leopards being "melanistic", which it is said that about 11% of leopards are. They have a pigmentation that turns their coats and pores and skin black. However, this rarity often becomes the target of poachers and hunters. 24-year-old photographer Anurag Gawande noticed one such a rare creature throughout a safari at India’s Tadoba Nationwide Park this month, he immediately took a shot.

Rare Black Leopard Spotted in Maharashtra:

Here's Another One

"It was shocking as a result of we thought we are going to see a tiger however we noticed a black leopard strolling on the pathway," Gawande informed the Daily Mail "It got here again on highway and sat there for 15 to twenty minutes, and we received some superb shot of the majestic animal", he further said.

He also informed: "This was my second time that I used to be watching it. I felt the identical thrill whereas watching it however this time I used to be conscious of its second. We saved our automobile off and saved sufficient distance so that it’s going to not transfer from the spot."

