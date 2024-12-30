Mumbai, December 30: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 soon. When released, the undergraduate and graduate level post-exam dates can be checked by registered candidates on the official website of the RRBs under which they have applied. It must be noted that the board has also not disclosed the date and time of the examination schedule's release.

When Did Registration for NTPC Exam Began?

Candidates who will be appearing for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination are advised to keep checking the website for details on the exam date notice and admit card schedule. The registration process for graduate-level posts began on September 14 and ended on October 13. On the other hand, the registration process for undergraduate-level posts commenced on September 21 and ended on October 20. 8th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary to Rise Above INR 50,000 For Central Govt Employees? Check Latest Update.

What Is the Selection Process?

The selection process for UG and Graduate-Level posts will consist of two-stage computer-based Tests (CBTs) followed by a computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable. While the board has not announced the official dates, reports claim that the NTPC exam for UG and PG level posts will be held between February and March 2025. The RRB NTPC recruitment drive is aiming to fill 11,558 posts of which 8,113 posts are for graduate-level and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level.

Once released, the RRBs will also mention the tentative admit card and exam city intimation slip release dates in the examination schedule. Applicants can find the dates for the undergraduate and postgraduate level NTPC examinations on the official websites of RRBs. BPSC Clarifies Only Bapu Examination Centre to Have Re-Exam; No Re-Exams for Other Centres.

How To Check RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025:

Visit the official website of your respective RRB

On the homepage, click on the NTPC exam date notice under the "latest announcement" section

Check the exam dates or schedule

Download the notification for future reference

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs for latest updates and detailed information about the RRB NTPC recruitment process.

