At the end of 2020, the mystery of monolith is still a mystery. But some people seem to be keeping up with the spirits of it. In another strange turn of the monolith appearances, now there's a tribute to one of the structure. A gingerbread monolith had mysteriously popped up on Xmas at San Francisco's Corona Heights Park. Now after the cookie crumbled, quiet literally, someone has made a memorial of it. Clearly this one was a favourite structure among the locals here. Pictures of the monolith memorial are being shared online as the mystery behind who actually put it up continues. Some people linked these structures to KFConsole which ad saw the image of Utah monolith.

On December 25, in tune with the Christmas celebrations, a festive monolith appeared in the Castro neighbourhood, SF. Some joked that the aliens were feeling festive. The 7-foot-tall structure was exactly like a gingerbread, even decorated with gumdrops. Users on social media wrote that it even smelled good. The local authorities were also enjoying this strange appearance. The general manager of the parks had quipped that they'd leave it until the "cookie crumbles." The structure toppled over the very next day. But within a day it had sure been a favourite as now there's a memorial for it here! Does The Mystery of Utah Monolith Have 'The Simpsons' Connection? Netizens Link Episodes of American Sitcom and '2001: The Space Odyessey' to The Finding!

Check Pics of Gingerbread Monolith Memorial:

Shrine For the Monolith

lmao the site of the former Gingerbread Monolith at Corona Heights Park now features a framed photo of the felled monolith in question, plus some ginger and cinnamon. a lil SF Christmas 2020 shrine pic.twitter.com/EJvBaqK3j2 — J.D. Morris (@thejdmorris) December 29, 2020

Here's Another Pic

SOMEBODY MADE A MEMORIAL OF THE GINGERBREAD MONOLITH https://t.co/1R6e9QDJ00 pic.twitter.com/M60YqeMGy4 — Franco Sasieta (@francosasieta) December 30, 2020

Now it is not known who was behind this idea but the other monoliths may be forgotten, not this one. The cookie has crumbled but it is now turned into a memorial! How many more weird things are we left to see in this year, we wonder.

