It's been more than a month now since the appearances of monoliths in different parts of the world. Starting with the one in Utah, several structures have appeared and disappeared, some mysterious, some made on purpose. And now the mystery continues as a Christmas special structure appeared in San Francisco. A monolith in shape of a gingerbread was seen installed by someone in Corona Heights Park in the Castro neighbourhood. It is a 7-foot-tall structure that was seen on the day of Christmas and naturally it attracted people rushing here to click pictures. So pictures of the Gingerbread monolith have been shared on social media. Among the many appearances, a monolith was seen in California's Pine Mountain too.

It is unclear who put it up or how it reached here, like the many other monolith structures but clearly the brain behind the monoliths are feeling festive too. One user on Twitter joked, "Apparently the aliens are feeling festive." The monoliths sparked several alien theories in the past too. And apparently, it smelled well too! Recently, it was speculated that it was a part of KFC's marketing campaign for their latest gaming KFConsole. The latest structure looks like a tall gingerbread and even has icing and gumdrops. It is unclear how long it will stay here, given that the others have disappeared mysteriously in a day or two.

Check Pics of the Gingerbread Monolith in San Francisco:

Beautiful Setting for a Monolith

Ok who did the gingerbread monolith? pic.twitter.com/P2RQNT7SGI — Anand Sharma (@aprilzero) December 25, 2020

Accompanied by a Rainbow

There was also a rainbow 🌈 pic.twitter.com/i7GHHGGhQM — Anand Sharma (@aprilzero) December 25, 2020

Gingerbread Monolith For Real!

Mysterious!

Woke up to walk the dog on Christmas morning here in San Francisco and at Corona Heights park a mysterious GINGERBREAD MONOLITH has appeared! pic.twitter.com/ykcw1LqIqN — Sixelå! (@alexisgallagher) December 25, 2020

Festive Aliens!

A mysterious gingerbread monolith appeared at corona heights park. Apparently the aliens are feeling festive. pic.twitter.com/2WsJzsQmDr — Raemond (@RaemondBW) December 25, 2020

Gingerbread monolith atop Corona Heights in San Francisco this morning. And it was briefly framed by a rainbow to boot 🌈 ✨ Merry Christmas to all!!! ❤️🎄💚 pic.twitter.com/9xZHxqo7hh — Lydia Laurenson ❤️ 💫 (@lydialaurenson) December 25, 2020

It sure looks pretty compared to the other tall metal blocks, doesn't it? Someone is clearly keeping up with the festive spirits. The city officials have also enjoyed this monument coming up. San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg quipped, "Looks like a great spot to get baked. We will leave it up until the cookie crumbles."

