New York, January 27: Authorities in San Francisco have issued an urgent public safety warning after a mountain lion was captured on camera roaming the city’s affluent Pacific Heights neighborhood. The sighting, which occurred early Tuesday morning, shows the large predator prowling through residential streets and multi-million dollar properties.

Wildlife officials confirmed that the animal was spotted near Broadway and Baker Street, a high-traffic area popular with joggers and families. The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) and Animal Care and Control have deployed units to monitor the area and track the animal’s movements. While mountain lion sightings are not uncommon in the rural hills of the Bay Area, it is extremely rare for a cougar to venture so deep into a densely populated urban environment. Mountain Lion Attack in US: Woman Found Dead in Suspected Mountain Lion Attack in Colorado.

A mountain lion was spotted on video in San Francisco overnight Sunday and may still be at large in the city, S.F. Animal Care and Control said on Monday. pic.twitter.com/yoXn7CtatJ — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 27, 2026

Disturbing CCTV video from a home security camera shows the mountain lion moving stealthily along a sidewalk under the cover of darkness. The video shows the animal paused briefly outside a residence before disappearing into the shadows of a nearby garden.

Experts from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) are analyzing the footage to estimate the animal's size and age. They noted that the lion appeared healthy and was not showing aggressive behavior toward humans, though its presence in a residential zone remains a significant concern. Dog Attack in North Carolina: Woman Mauled to Death by Stray Dog in US While Trying To Defend Her Own Pet.

Safety Guidelines for Residents After Spotting of Mountain Lion

In response to the sighting, city officials have urged residents to take immediate precautions. "We are asking people to remain vigilant, especially during the dawn and dusk hours when mountain lions are most active," a spokesperson for Animal Care and Control stated.

Key Safety Recommendations Issued to Public:

Keep Pets Indoors: Residents are advised to keep small dogs and cats inside and avoid leaving pet food outdoors.

Secure Property: Ensure that gates are closed and that there are no accessible hiding spots like dense shrubbery near entryways.

Do Not Run: If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run. Instead, make yourself look larger, make loud noises, and maintain eye contact while slowly backing away.

As urban sprawl continues to interface with natural habitats, sightings of apex predators in major cities have become more frequent across California. The Presidio, a nearby national park site, provides a natural habitat for various wildlife, but the transition into the concrete landscape of San Francisco often confuses these animals.

