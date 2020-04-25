Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Srinagar: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting

Ramzan (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, April 25: The holy month of Ramadan 2020, also known as Ramzan, will commence from either April 25 or April 26 in most parts of India barring the coastal states of Kerala and Karnataka. The start of Ramzan depends upon the sighting of the moon. During the holy month, Muslims across India and the world fast (Roza) without food and water from dawn to dusk for a month and offer prayers to Allah.

The sehri and iftar timings are dependent on sunrise and sunset, and they change every day. The timings also vary from city to city. Take a look at the sehri and iftar timings of Srinagar in India. Ramadan 2020: What is Permitted And Not Allowed For Muslims During Ramzan?.

Sehri and Iftar timings in Srinagar

Roza Date Sehr Iftaar 1 25 April 2020 04:17 19:17 2 26 April 2020 04:15 19:18 3 27 April 2020 04:14 19:19 4 28 April 2020 04:12 19:19 5 29 April 2020 04:11 19:20 6 30 April 2020 04:10 19:21 7 01 May 2020 04:08 19:22 8 02 May 2020 04:07 19:23 9 03 May 2020 04:06 19:23 10 04 May 2020 04:04 19:24 11 05 May 2020 04:03 19:25 12 06 May 2020 04:02 19:26 13 07 May 2020 04:01 19:27 14 08 May 2020 03:59 19:27 15 09 May 2020 03:58 19:28 16 10 May 2020 03:57 19:29 17 11 May 2020 03:56 19:30 18 12 May 2020 03:55 19:31 19 13 May 2020 03:54 19:31 20 14 May 2020 03:53 19:32 21 15 May 2020 03:51 19:33 22 16 May 2020 03:50 19:34 23 17 May 2020 03:49 19:34 24 18 May 2020 03:48 19:35 25 19 May 2020 03:48 19:36 26 20 May 2020 03:47 19:37 27 21 May 2020 03:46 19:37 28 22 May 2020 03:45 19:38 29 23 May 2020 03:44 19:39

Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint. There are certain restrictions that Muslims follow during the holy month. It is obligatory for adult Muslims, except those who are chronically ill, pregnant, breastfeeding, menstruating or diabetic. Sexual intercourse during the fasting period is prohibited.