Santa Claus and spiderman fighting on the streets in this viral video is everything you want to see today. We're not trying to be mean here but this video is kind of funny. You know you shouldn't laugh two people exchanging punches for some reason that we know nothing about, but this video is now taking over social media with netizens coming up with hilarious reactions and memes. In this video shared by Dr Kafeel Khan who goes by the handle name @drkafeelkhan, you can see two people dressed as spiderman and Santa Claus hitting each other on the street. It is not known about the time this video was shot but it is going viral just around Christmas, making us wish that Santa Claus wins the fight. LOL JK.

It starts with Santa Claus punching the Spiderman while the later is laid on the street with the former sitting on him. However, in seconds they let each other go ONLY to turn back and fight again. This time Santa Claus jumps onto Spiderman but missing it and falling right on the ground. "सड़क पर ही #Santa और #SpiderMan में ढिशुम ढिशुम." read the caption which translates to Santa and spiderman exchanging punches on the streets.

You Have to Watch Santa Claus and Spiderman Fighting in This Funny Viral Video:

The video is flooded with reactions. "Did you see the Dive by Santa in the end. Hire this Man as fielding coach for India" said one Twitter user. "Santa believed he could fly and he did", read another tweet. Recently, another video clip of a 'Spiderman' scaling over the Manhattan Bridge is going viral on social media. The video shows another man wearing a spiderman costume climbing on the Manhattan bridge and sitting on a horizontal beam reminding some people of the 2002 Spider-Man movie.

