If you think your sex life is cool, you need to know about the sex life of this 83-year-old grandma who appeared on This Morning to discuss her adventurous sex life with her Egyptian lover who is 46 years younger. We are talking about Iris Jones, who has been dating Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham, 37, for more than three years. The couple has taken the country by storm when she revealed her preferred sex position is "doggy fashion." They are still having the best love-making of her life. The grandma recently claimed that their romance is still going strong and she later admitted that they had to curtail their adventurous love life because of her health concerns after Mohamed moved into her Weston-super-Mare, Somerset house. Not Too Old for Good Sex: Newlywed Elderly Couple Reveals They're Having Best Sex.

The repeated trips to A&E, according to the grandma, are the cause of the sex break they're taking. Iris and Mohamed are more in love than ever, despite the fact that their sex life has taken a backseat. After her son gave her a laptop in 2019, Iris and Mohamed connected over Facebook. She joined an atheist group and struck up a conversation with Mohamed, who had just entered a 10-year arranged marriage. Just five months after their "spiritual connection," nine the grandma took a flight to Cairo carrying a bridal gown because she believed they will get hitched.

Iris, who had been divorced for 27 years, hadn't brought her paperwork, so they were unable to get married right away. The couple eventually got married during Iris' third visit in October 2020 after a few bumps in the road. Mohamed, who received a spouse visa earlier this year, is now adjusting to life in the UK. Speaking to Fabulous, Iris said: "Sex has taken a bit of a backseat for now. Mohamed wants me more than I want him but I'm 83 and I'm not as fit as I used to be. I need to take a bit of a break every now and then." Iris explained: "I have very thin skin and if his skin rubs against mine I get skin rips and I end up in A&E or at the doctor. Quite frankly the doctors are sick of seeing me, they know exactly what I've been up to! I'm a real regular."

