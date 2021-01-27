As we enter the new year, 2021 shows great promise for K-Pop built off the potential it showed last year. Last year was surely a tough year, but it brought an immense show of strength from Seoul-based acts. BTS made some record-breaking history, while Blackpink and NCT soared to greater heights than ever before. Now it’s time for SHINee to shine! Yes, you read that right. SHINee World is ready for the group to comeback and reveals spoilers in their scheduled live broadcast to held this month. Soon after the K-Pop confirmed their comeback, ‘SHINee is Back’ began to trend on Twitter as SHAWOLs are extremely excited! In this article, we bring you what the upcoming event is all about, where and how to watch the live streaming and more about the highly anticipated event.

Members Onew, Minho, Key, and Taemin are expected to meet their fans and drop some major spoilers for their upcoming album. Titled, ‘The Ringtone: SHINee is Back,’ the event will take place on January 31, 2021. Yes, it coincides with K-Pop girl group Blackpink’s much-awaited virtual music concert. According to reports, the event will be held at 7:00 PM KST (3:30 PM IST). Fans will get a chance to meet up with the group as SHINee will engage in team activities, share memories, drop teasers, spoilers and more.

The special broadcast is a major comeback for the boy band. It has been more than two years since the band last released its sixth studio album, “The Story of Light.” After such a gap, the group has understood the need that fans at least need a glimpse for a new album. Besides, members, Onew, Key, and Minho have recently completed their military service which has left fans eagerly anticipating their comeback. According to reports, SHINee's comeback project will be larger than a single release, but the album's title and release date has not been revealed.

How and Where to Watch ‘The Ringtone: SHINee is Back?’

The event will take place on January 31 at 7:00 PM KST (3:30 PM IST). Fans can tune in to the live even via YouTube and NAVER V Live. Click HERE for the official YouTube channel and HERE for V LIVE’s official website. More updates are expected to be shared on the band’s Twitter.

SHINee’s label SM Entertainment first announced the comeback on New Year’s Day during the SMTOWN Live ‘Culture Humanity’ concert. The announcement came up with a trailer that featured a throwback to some of the brand’s biggest hits since 2008. Are you excited for the upcoming event?

