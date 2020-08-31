There are many incidents that involve snakes and its eerie occurrences, at times, slithering into human’s body parts that can give anyone a nightmare. One of such videos has surfaced on the internet that shows doctors trying to pull out a four feet long serpent from a woman’s throat in Russia. Yes, as disgusting it might sound, the viral footage claims so. According to media reports, the creature crawled inside her as she slept in the yard of her home in Levashi village, Dagestan. The video shows the gloved hands of a male doctor, removing the snake after inserting a tube down her throat. It is a nightmare-induced clip, and you might choke, looking at the horrifying video. Ssscary Nightmare Coming True! Queensland Woman Finds Four Snakes Coiled in Her 'Unflushable' Toilet Tank.

The unidentified young woman was feeling unwell and reportedly rushed to the hospital, where she was put under general anaesthetic. In the footage, the doctors can be seen performing the unusual operation. A man is heard saying, “Let’s see what this is.” The female medic grabs the snake as it is pulled from the woman’s mouth in the horrific footage. She jumps back startled. The medical staff looked disgusted at the discovery, before the slithering reptile is dropped into a medical bucket. You will have to watch the video to believe it. Why Snakes Eat Themselves? Know About This Self-Cannabilising Behavior and Its Meaning and Symbolism of Ouroboros.

Watch the Video:

It is not clear if the snake, taken out from the woman’s throat, is still alive, but it is reported that the reptile went inside her, while she was asleep. The Ministry of Health in Dagestan, is reportedly investigating the video, and more information on the same is awaited. Meanwhile, The Sun quoted locals who stated that incident happen infrequently and older citizens advise the young not to sleep outside because of the risk of serpents, possibly slithering inside their mouths.

