Spotting a snake anywhere near your home can be terrifying, especially if you are not fond of serpents. Imagine finding one in your toilet, that is the stuff many people have nightmares of. But a woman in Queensland dealt with not one but four of them together! Sofie Pearson, who lives in Northern Queensland was finding it hard to flush down her toilet tank. When she went to inspect it to find what is blocking it and opened it, four snakes coiled inside! Yikes! They were common tree snakes which are non-venomous and called a friend to help take them out. She snapped a picture of the scary sight and uploaded it on a Facebook group and people were more scared than Pearson! Thankfully, she was lucky unlike other woman in Australia who got bit on her butt by snake in the toilet!

Pearson told 7News, "I went to the toilet and then I went to flush it and I really had to push down on the button to get it to work, so I was a bit confused. So I figured I’d just pull the top off and check what the issue was." And what was her reaction when she saw the terrifying sight? She just said, "That's not right." Well, that was too calm a reaction to finding snakes in one's washroom! It is among the nightmarish thoughts of many people around the world. This reminds of very recent incident when a snake was spotted in the toilet commode in West Texas and the sight freaked out people.

Facebook post of snakes in toilet (Photo Credits: Facebook)

That's one creepy sight. People on Facebook had some extreme advice for her. One wrote, "I would burn the house down!" Others said, "Stuff nightmares are made up of!" Another commented, they would hold it in than use this toilet. The snakes were not too big about size from 50cm to one metre. Her friend came in to help take them out. All the snakes were alive and left into the nearby field. She suspected that the snakes entered her bathroom from the cracks in the floor. Okay that's enough to see another such nightmares!

