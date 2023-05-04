Mumbai, May 04: A customer at Aldi was about to throw a can of beans ‘across the room’ in horror when she opened it and saw what appeared to be a dead snake inside. The premium quality Corale baked beans were purchased by the woman from Porth in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, who later discovered the purported stowaway under the lid.

The 26-year-old reported seeing ‘something grey and black with distinctive markings’ around the sauce. Is there a snake in my beans, then? She made the query in a tweet and included a picture of the requested item. Severed Snake Head in Airline Meal! Flight Attendant Claims to Find Dead Reptile in Food That Will Make You Retch (Watch Viral Video).

The customer was reportedly terrified by the incident to actually want to know what the mystery ingredient was. She said, "When I opened it up and saw what was inside, I almost threw the tin across the room."

I was unable to touch it because of physical resistance. When I poked it with a fork, it all moved at once, and I decided not to look at it again. So I packaged it up and took it to Aldi to complain, and as a token of their goodwill, they gave me two bottles of wine, she continued.

Nevertheless, a supermarket spokesperson offered a theory as to what might have been in the tin after offering an apology for the inconvenience. Snake Allegedly Found in Mid-Day Meal in West Bengal's Birbhum, Several Children Fall Sick After Consuming Food.

While we would not be able to pinpoint the precise cause of this, they suggested that it might have been because of a hole in the packaging that allowed air to enter and cause the product to degrade.

