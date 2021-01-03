Have you ever experienced a snowfall? Not the snow-capped surroundings but while you are out and it starts snowing. Some of you may have experienced it, while others may have it on their bucket-list. But it is one of the most enchanting feelings to experience in nature and a little baby bear was captured feeling the same. A cute video of a little baby bear catching snowflakes during a snowfall has been shared online and it is so cute. The exact location of where it is from has not been revealed but just watching the bear standing on his hind legs and experiencing the snowfall is an adorable sight. Recently, a video of a deer being saved from a frozen lake in Wisconsin also went viral online.

The video shared on Twitter looks like a CCTV footage from outside a residence. It is lightly snowing and there are two bears, while one walks away, the little one is seen enjoying the snowfall like any little kid would. It stands on the hind legs and tries to catch the snowflakes while also maintaining its balance. And after a few seconds, it walks away. It is very similar to how some of us would react if we experienced snowfall ourselves. The cute clip shared online has garnered over 2 million views online and leaving people with a good smile. Friendly Wild Bear That Went Viral After Posing For Selfies With Hikers in Mexico to be Trapped, Activists Sign Petition Against Its Relocation.

Watch the Video Here:

Isn't it cute? People are going "Awwww" over this little bear. This little bear video reminds us of an another clip that went a few years ago, of a baby bear struggling to climb in heaving snow on a hill. The mom bear was guiding her little one on how to reach the top. This video is a refreshing one and will definitely leave everyone with a smile. So don't forget to share it with your loved ones.

