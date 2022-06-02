We've all been a Stranger Things fan! But would you include any part of it in your private time aka during masturbation? Well, that might quite be a possibility. Apparently, now you can have a Demogorgon style sex toy for men and it is driving social media crazy! Just when the show Stranger Things returns this year, we now have a sex toy looking like the monstrous creature, Demogorgon. Yes, now you can satisfy yourself with this new XXX-tra hot sex toy inspired by the Netflix show Stranger Things inspired by Demogorgon fleshlight by the company, Fleshlight. The brand recently took to their Twitter page to post a pic that has made many lose sleep. The Demogorgon-style sex pleasure device has been liked by many but most people cannot believe their eyes. Fleshlight captioned that photo: "Welcome to the upside-down #StrangerThings." Ever since the pic was posted, people are going gaga over it. Funny memes and jokes related to the XXX item have taken over social media. Netizens' responses are even funnier. DIY Dildos for Women: From Shower Head to Cucumber, Creative Hacks to Make Sexy Toys at Home for Incredible Orgasms.

The Fleshlight product is shaped like the mouth of the Demogorgon monster from another dimension that plays an important role in the show Stranger Things. The mouth of the demon is a horrifying carnivorous flower-like design with innumerable teeth. Imagin inserting your penis into it? Before anything else, take a look at this hilarious pic of a sex toy for men that is shaped like a Demogorgon:

Twitter is over-pouring with hilarious comments. One person wrote: "Are we supposed to be afraid or feel horny?" "I’m at a loss for words," said another person. Yet another person wrote: "Please let this be real I'd laugh my a** off." Apparently, this is not it, if you want, there also exists a Demogorgon silicone dildo which is said to be sold on Etsy. Fleshlight describes on the website, the toy is a set to stimulate deep into your "upside-down" and comes with three "enticing bulbous knots" that will "bring you to your knees in pleasure".

