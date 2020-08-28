It can be a tad bit difficult to have a sex toy around especially if you’re living in an Indian household with your parents and siblings around most of the time. In such scenarios, it is difficult to get the space and privacy that one might often need. However, despite not having sex toys, you can masturbate with some of the most easily available items within your household. You don’t have to necessarily buy an expensive dildo when you have a much economical DIY dildo right at home. All you need to do is get some privacy to make the most of these DIY sex toys at home.

Cucumber

One of the most commonly used home items as a dildo is the cucumber. Because of its shape and size, a cucumber works wonders in satisfying women. However, do ensure that you use a condom to cover it before you insert it inside you. Why is it recommended to use a condom? To avoid any kind of infections or bacteria entering your vagina.

Banana

Another DIY dildo that’s going to leave you satisfied and longing for more in bed – Banana. While inserting the banana in your vagina, follow the same rule of using a condom. Also, don’t forget to use enough lube to make it smoother to insert it in the vagina. An important tip here would be to refrain from inserting the part that was attached to the branch/ stem fully inside.

Shower Head

Now you obviously cannot insert the showerhead right inside, but, what you can do is switch it on and let the water coming out from it do the magic. Have the water coming out of the showerhead, set at a temperature depending on your preference. And then, simply move it around the area. A shower head doesn’t exactly work like a dildo but more like a vibrator.

Phone Apps

Resorting to phone apps that are specially meant for sexual pleasure can also prove to be of great help. All you gotta do is download the app and have the phone placed down there as a vibrator. Now, obviously, you cover your phone with something before placing it there. However, do ensure that you don’t insert your phone inside the vagina.

A few things to keep in mind while using these tricks and hacks for masturbation would be to use a condom and enough lube. You also need to be careful that you don’t have any of these items stuck inside of you.

