Officials in the Chester zoo were in for a surprise when a female orangutan gave birth to a baby despite negative pregnancy test results. The baby remains special because it a critically-endangered Bornean orangutan baby. The officials were in a bit of shock and surprise because a few months ago, when they conducted a test on mother Leia, it gave negative results. A typical pregnancy cycle of these primates last for eight months so the results should've ideally come positive. The officials have shared a cute video of the inseparable mother and child duo on social media and it will leave you with a smile. Orangutan Teaches the Importance of Washing Hands and Maintain Hygiene During Coronavirus Pandemic, Watch Viral Video.

The primate keeper at the zoo called it a "wonderful surprise." It has been about two months since the birth of the baby but the authorities have not yet determined the gender of the child because Leia is very protective of her child and doesn't leave its side. "Leia enjoys spending lots of time alone with her baby and has so far been quite shy about showing it off. She always keeps it really close to her," Chris Yarwood, a primate keeper told in a statement. A video shows how the mother just closely holds on to her little one. Albino Orangutan, World's Only Such Primate Spotted in Borneo Rainforest.

Check The Video Here:

📢🦧 BABY BORNEAN ORANGUTAN! 🦧📢 Seeing new mum Leia cradle her PRECIOUS new baby is exactly what we need right now... 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/2Kd0BmgoaS — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) October 6, 2020

This is Leia's second time being a mother and she is playing her role just perfect. People are also loving their cuteness. The Bornean orangutans are listed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as critically endangered in the wild. The birth of a new baby thus becomes a vital part of their conservation efforts.

