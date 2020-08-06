On this day, last year, Sushma Swaraj left for her heavenly abode. As a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Swaraj served as the Minister of External Affairs of India in the first Narendra Modi government. She was the second woman to hold the office, after Indira Gandhi. She was also one of India's most-followed politicians on Twitter with over 13 million followers.

Sushma Swaraj was an Indian politician and a Supreme Court lawyer who was born on February 14, 1952, and died on August 6 in 2019. On the occasion of her first death anniversary, LatestLY takes a look at her five best tweets which won the internet. Sushma Swaraj 68th Birth Anniversary: Remembering Five Fiery Speeches of the Late BJP Veteran.

Her last tweet, just three hours before her death, praising PM Modi for the centre's move on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

Here's her tweet to a man who sought her help and said he was "stuck on Mars", she gave a prompt witty response. "Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you."

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

Here's her humorous reply to the man who said she wanted help in buying refrigerators.

Brother I cannot help you in matters of a Refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress. https://t.co/cpC5cWBPcz — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 13, 2016

Earlier this year, an Indian man based in Malaysia approached Sushma Swaraj on Twitter to seek help in sending a friend back home. His language was full of grammatical errors and he was trolled by many. This is when Swaraj came to his rescue and tweeted saying-"I have learnt to follow English of all accents and grammar'.

There is no problem. After becoming Foreign Minister, I have learnt to follow English of all accents and grammar. https://t.co/2339A1Fea2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 11, 2019

Here's her response to a man who said that she is more humorous than Rahul Gandhi.

Then I should stop being humorous. https://t.co/9wC3lsbo7Y — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 3, 2019

Swaraj was known for her Twitter humour and humane approach in solving crisis situations. From shutting a troll who pronounced her dead much before her actual demise to telling another person that she was busy solving problems of human beings and cannot attend to his refrigerator, Sushma Swaraj was loved for her wit.

At the age of 67, Swaraj died last year after facing kidney-related ailments. The tragic demise shook the nation, as she was active in public life till days before her death.

