Swedish Princess Sofia Hellqvist Joins Hospital Staff Amid Coronavirus Crisis After Undergoing Online Training! View Pics of Duchess of Värmland

Swedish Princess Sofia Hellqvist (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Swedish Princess Sofia Hellqvis has started volunteering at a hospital on Thursday during the coronavirus outbreak, reported People Magazine. Hellqvis, the wife of Prince Carl-Phillip of Sweden, is assisting non-medical tasks such as disinfecting equipment. The Duchess of Värmland is also doing shifts in the kitchen and cleaning at Sophiahemmet Hospital. The princess who is a board member at the hospital underwent an intensive online emergency training program before she started volunteering. She was clicked wearing scrubs, white sneakers, ID tag and hair in a ponytail. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Clap for the NHS Staff Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic! Heart-Melting Video of the Youngest Royals Goes Viral.

The hospital started the emergency program following coronavirus pandemic. Now 80 people took the course that Princess Sofia took. The Royal Court said in a statement said, "In the crisis, we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professionals." A spokeswoman for Sophiahemmet Hospital, which until now has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, explained that Sofia and her fellow volunteers will not be working directly with patients but rather supporting doctors and nurses.

Photos of Sofia Hellqvis at the Hospital:

The Swedish royal family is meanwhile working from homelike any other people around the globe. The whole family had come together for Easter over the weekend on a video call. Sweden has 12,540 confirmed cases and 1,333 reported deaths as of Thursday evening, according to a count by Johns Hopkins.

Princess Sofia Hellqvist With Her Family:

Earlier this month, Dr Bhasha Mukherjee, of Indian origin who won the Miss England pageant in 2019 decided to go to hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic. She holds a Bachelor in Medical Science and Bachelor in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Nottingham. Before the Miss England pageant, she was a junior doctor specialising in respiratory medicine.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has also rejoined the medical forces to help the health service during the coronavirus crisis. Dr Varadkar "has offered his services to the Health Service Executive for one session a week in areas that are within his scope of practice", a government spokesman said in a statement