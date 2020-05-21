The Sky Is Pink! Cyclone Amphan Cause Purple-Pink Skies in Bhubaneswar and Twitter Is Flooded with Mesmerising Pics

Sky Turns Pink In Bhubaneswar after Cyclone Amphan (Photo Credits: Twitter/ BishnuMishra @bapun1)

As if COVID-19 wasn't enough the Eastern part of India was hit by a massive cyclone called Amphan on Wednesday. However, now that the cyclone has calmed with the gusting wind in West Bengal and Odisha the sky has turned into a beautiful colour. People from Bhubaneswar are sharing beautiful pictures of purple-pink sky that has turned the whole sky into a large, mesmerising painting. The images from Bhubaneswar are now going viral on Twitter after Odisha suffered the worst hit by the cyclone Amphan. These images are inspiring people to not lose hope and look for positivity amid this havoc.

The pictures will blow your mind and the fact that Twitter is flooded with such images shows that you cannot crush the human spirit! No cyclone can stop us from being hopeful for a better future. The calamity may have caused devastation, but everything does come to an end. Let's take a look at some of the pictures.

Beautiful

My city is an example that we bloom with grace no matter how stormy the times be. 🙂 The evening sky! ❤#Bhubaneswar #Amphan @BBSRBuzz pic.twitter.com/uFq5xAqSuj — Naimisha (@SpeakNaimisha) May 20, 2020

Just Wow

Bhubaneswar Skies be the best. Cyclone Amphan gone forever. pic.twitter.com/g0bkWQuuCv — Debadutta Samal (@6times6times) May 20, 2020

Can You Believe Your Eyes?

Amazing!

Kolkata has been worst hit by the powerful cyclone, Amphan. It has killed at least 84 people across India and Bangladesh. Odisha was and south-west Bangladesh faced winds up to 185km/h (115mph). West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the devastation in Kolkata, the state capital, was "a bigger disaster than Covid-19".