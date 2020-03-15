ThingsYouSayWhenYouCum Is Trending on Twitter and Nobody Knows Why! Hilarious Memes and Jokes Go Viral

#ThingsYouSayWhenYouCum Is Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

People are worried about the coronavirus pandemic. And all Twitter users could trend was ‘Thing You Say When You Cum.’ Yes, this is currently running as the top trending hashtag on the microblogging site, and nobody knows why. How it started or what is an aim behind this viral hashtag, everything is unclear but is on the top trend. As hilarious it sounds, people are sharing funny memes and jokes to the viral #ThingsYouSayWhenYouCum amid the coronavirus stress. From strange responses to creating more puns, Twitter users flood their timeline with the viral hashtag. ‘Days without Sex’ Meme Trend Is Taking Over the Internet and It Will Make You ROFL So Hard.

The viral ‘Thing You Say When You Cum,’ is inspired by ‘Things I Yell When I Cum,’ which surfaced on social media, somewhere in 2016. However, at the time, people were participating by actually revealing things they might just say while ejaculating. With the recent hashtag, Twitterati is trying to figure out, why it is even trending. One of the probable reason could be, Tweeple wanted to see a different hashtag as lately everything is related to coronavirus only. Or maybe someone actually wanted to share the very private moment. Whatever the case is, individuals got another chance to make funny memes and jokes surrounding, #ThingsYouSayWhenYouCum. ‘Pee After Sex’ Funny Jokes & Memes Give Serious Sex Education to Prevent Urinary Tract Infections.

We've been quarantined for like 12 minutes, and y'all already got cum trending. #ThingsYouSayWhenYouCum pic.twitter.com/lBZCtJCkrX — John Elrod II (@LOTNorm) March 15, 2020

the hashtag #ThingsYouSayWhenYouCum is trending. THATS WHY ALL THIS TOILET PAPER SELLING OUT! pic.twitter.com/PSQjAZ0O6W — King Bean (@IAmKingBeanTTV) March 15, 2020

While the intent behind trending the hashtag remains uncertain, some weirdest, truest and most woke things are expected to be revealed on the microblogging platform as we approach that coveted orgasm. Until then, enjoy the wittiest memes around it.