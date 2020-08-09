Video of a parrot drinking coconut water has gone viral much to the amuse of social media users. The clip shows the Macaw, a parrot species in blue and yellow coloured with a long tail, piercing a coconut to drink water from it sitting on the treetop. The bird can be seen breaking the nut from the tree and using its claws to pierce in and drink the water. The video is being widely shared with people exclaiming at how intelligent the bird is. Many said that the bird was thirsty and hence drank the coconut water. STUNNING! 20 Lions Drink Water Together at River in South Africa's Mala Mala Game Reserve, Spectacular Sight Caught on Camera! (Watch Video)

Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Who doesn’t love drinking coconut water. It is said that coconut water acts as a digestive. Prevents bloating after meals. Regular consumption of coconut water also helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body and thus, keeps your blood pressure in control." We are now pretty sure that the parrot is not going to have bloating other than keeping its BP low. Monkey Shuts Tap After Drinking Water, Gives Us all an Important Lesson on Water Conservation (Watch Video)

Thirsty Parrot Drinkin Coconut Water From Tree Goes Viral:

Who doesn’t love drinking coconut water☺️ It is said that coconut water acts as a digestive. Prevents bloating after meals. Regular consumption of coconut water also helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body and thus, keeps your blood pressure in control. pic.twitter.com/enDsVClGXv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 8, 2020

As the video went viral, people commented their opinions. Most of them were surprised that a bird could so effortlessly pierce into a tender coconut. And some of them are really impressed at the parrot's strength. One of the comments read, "Seriously unbelievable! A bird can do this." Another tweet says, "I doubt this bird does bench press also in free times." Many wrote that bird was health-conscious and hence was sticking to its diet. A comment says, "So intelligent.... now this bird is living in style." Well, the bird really deserves some claps.

