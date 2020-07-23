A pride of lions coming down to a river to drink water is not a new sight in the wild. We have often seen pictures of the lion families chilling around water. But something unique has grabbed the eyes of many. Video of 20 lions coming down to drink water has gone viral on social media platforms. The rare scene was spotted at South Africa’s Mala Mala, Private Game Reserve. Mala Mala is within the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, along the Sand River, and part of the Greater Kruger ecosystem. It video begins with one of the lions walking down and is soon joined by the rest, one by one. The best scene is when they all are drinking water from the water standing next to each, as if they were taught to do so. Video of Three Lionesses Swimming Across a Shetrunji River in Gujarat Goes Viral! Can The Mighty Animals Swim? 5 Facts About Lions That Will Shock You!

The footage was captured during the past week by Nadav Ossendryver, founder and CEO of Latest Sightings, a social media company that shares wildlife imagery. Ossendryver and crew were filming for an upcoming TV show called Safari Sightings. The same say they also watched elephants drink from the river the scene involving the lions developed. You can watch the video here. Pride of Lions Spotted Sleeping on Road in South Africa's Kruger National Park During Coronavirus Lockdown (See Pictures)

Talking about the incident, Nadav was quoted as saying, "We looked up back on to the sandbank, and suddenly another lion popped out, and another and another! This was the Kambula Lion Pride that we had found. We started hoping that they would all come down to drink in a line, as lions do on a rare occasion. Our prayers were answered!" A similar video was captured by the banks of Riber Sabie in Kruger National Park in South Africa in 2017. Wildlife photographer Bernhard Bekker who captured the scene described it as 'once in a lifetime event'.

