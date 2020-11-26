Happy Thanksgiving 2020, everyone! It is a significant holiday for people living in the United States of America. However, the festival is a lot different this year. Just like other events in 2020, Thanksgiving Day will also be low-key. Family gatherings and friends reunions are cancelled, but celebrations must go on. Keeping up the spirit of Thanksgiving, this grandparents in Texas has sent a life-sized cardboard cutout in their place to the grandkids to celebrate the holiday. The couple who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 complications because of their age, surprised their grandchildren in this thoughtful way. The pictures and video of the family have gone viral on social media.

Thanksgiving is a significant holiday, and people this year are observing it virtually. A lot of events are cancelled or has gone online. Even the most famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will be held without any audience this year and live-streamed for viewers to enjoy the parade from home. From cooking and baking delicious recipes to online games and movies, people are sure finding their own ways to celebrate the holiday and be in touch with their family members, while still following the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Texas grandparents too tried their unique way to make their presence feel to the grandchildren. Missy and Barry Buchanan, who like many older people are vulnerable to the coronavirus complications, surprised their grandkids with life-sized cutouts of themselves. “I had no idea they’d be such a hit. My daughter called me laughing and went on and on about how much she loved it,” Miss was quoted saying in Today.com. She added that her four grandchildren have been moving the cutouts throughout the house. Even though they miss their family a lot, the couple thought to do something funny amid the uncertainty around the world.

Watch Video:

View Pic:

These Texas grandparents decided not to travel for Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases spike around the country, and instead mailed out life-size cardboard cutouts of themselves to their families.@jesus_jimz writes about how families are adapting this year: https://t.co/ToSMpwxABf pic.twitter.com/fwaxQFsWDd — Talia Richman (@TaliRichman) November 25, 2020

It is clearly loved by the grandchildren. The kids can be seen posing for photos with their cardboard grandparents, and it is so adorable. These small, thoughtful and unique things make this year’s holidays so special. We wish you and your family a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

