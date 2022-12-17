Delhi, December 17: A 'time traveller' has forecast a "very big event" dubbed ‘The Release’ will happen in few days. The man, Eno Alaric, who claims to be from the year 2671, gave the bizarre warning on his TikTok feed sparking reaction from followers. In his latest TikTok, Eno Alaric begins with: “Yes, I am a real time traveler, remember these 4 dates in December 2022”.

The video also features foreboding music and pinpoints December 8, 12, and 25 as dates something apparently will happen, while December 20 is "The Release".

Eno says that he has been giving everyone dates to be warned of and people have not been taking it seriously. “So please, remember this date, it will be the biggest event in history," he said, reported dailystar.

The TikToker didn't offer any detail on what 'The Release' actually is, but the video racked up over 28,000 likes. Aliens Built Pyramids, US Government Will Concede This on Christmas 2022, Claims 'Time Traveller' in Latest TikTok Video

He claims the event - of which he gave zero detail - will happen on Christmas Day. He further said that very big things will happen on each of the dates he mentioned which will 100% prove that he is a real-time traveller. ‘Time Traveller' From Year 2236 Claims Huge Meteor ‘Will Wipe Out’ US In 2034 in Viral TikTok Video

The TikToker had made similar claims for November, but none of these came true and users were quick to point it out.

“You said 10 people will receive super power on November 14 2022 that didn’t happen," one user commented while other said “Yeah right, I still remember the four dates to remember in November. Lol.

