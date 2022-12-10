New York, December 10: A mysterious TikTok user by the name of realtiktoktimetraveler has warned that half the US will be wiped out by a meteor in 2034. The self-proclaimed time traveller has also made many other startling claims. They also speculated extraterrestrial life and natural disasters. "Attention! I am a real-time traveller from the year 2236 and I have come to the date in time to warn you about upcoming events in the next few years!!" wrote TikToker in the viral video.

The content creator has speculated that in 2022, a scientist will discover a way to bring back the megalodon by using its DNA and they create a real megalodon in 2023, and surprisingly nothing goes wrong. In another claim, they said that scientists will discover signs of alien life on two different planets in just three years and that the extraterrestrials would be smarter than humans. 'Time Traveller' on TikTok Claims Humans Will Make Contact With Aliens in 2023, Makes Other Chilling Predictions About New Universe and Russia-Ukraine War.

The self-confessed timelord suggested that 50 per cent of the United States would be destroyed in just 12 years. The viral video, stating their predictions, has amassed more than 39,000 likes on TikTok. The outlandish video has also received all types of comments. ‘Time Traveller’ From Year 3000 Claims US Navy Will Interact With UFOs This Month, Makes Other Chilling Predictions Including Discovery of Deadly Virus in Antarctica.

With some bashing the mystery TikToker, saying "If you're a rEaL TiMEtrAvEleR why are you telling us on TikTok, hmm?" One person took a funny dig at the video by commenting "Only The Simpsons have proof." But apart from this, many were concerned with the predictions. Some users just wanted to know where they could stay safe. "Not sure if this was asked yet, but which half of America is taken out? I need to plan ahead please and I was looking for a change of scenery anyways," one user asked.

