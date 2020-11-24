American teen Charli Grace D'Amelio is grabbing headlines and HOW! The TikTok dance queen has set several trends and has been a heartthrob ever since she joined the video platform(which btw, is only last year). However, now the 16-year-old has created history by becoming the first person to garner over 100 million followers on video-sharing application TikTok. This comes even after the recent backlash she faced for one of the recent videos that made her lose almost a million followers. Isn't this like the most prestigious win, to give it back to critics by making a record! Well, not everyone knows about Charli Grace D'Amelio. Shocking? I know right?! For them here are a few things about Chali D'Amelio, right from controversies to achievement, that makes the TikTok star what she is today!

Who is Charli D'Amelio?

The amazing dancer is an American social media personality who recently became the first person to achieve over 100 million followers on TikTok. While that says a lot about her, the teen celeb's journey hasn't been easy. Born and raised in Norwalk, Connecticut, Charli has been dancing for over 10 years before starting her social media career.

Charli D'Amelio Achievements

Charli D'Amelio made it to Fortune's 40 Under 40 list 2020. She worked hard to earn a name for herself. She is also Forbes' second highest-earning TikTok personality and has made her movie debut with a voice role in animated film StarDog (2020) and TurboCat. Charli's dance moves have set various trends on TikTok. Her breathtaking dance videos have broken records on TikTok. She first started posting her videos on the platform on March 30, 2019, and earned over 100 million followers in just a year.

Controversies

Charli D'Amelio has also had her own share of controversies. In fact, even this record comes days after she faced criticism for a controversial video that made her lose almost a million followers. Charli made a video that shows a cringeworthy disagreement with her parents, Marc and Heidi. She was having dinner cooked by her personal chef Aaron May with influencers James Charles and her sister, Dixie. All this while complaining that she hasn't hit 100 million followers. Fans didn't like the video.

Apart from that, she was also caught partying at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic with other influencers. A 22nd birthday celebration of Hype House member Larri Merritt saw the who's who of social media including Charli D'Amelio mostly maskless stars to the group's mansion in the Hollywood Hills. Along with Charli D'Amelio, James Charles, Tana Mongeau, Nikita Dragun, Dixie D'Amelio, Emma Chamberlain attended the party.

