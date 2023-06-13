Boxer Cherneka Johnson used the weigh-in for her fight on Saturday to debut her XXX OnlyFans by posing topless while covered in nothing but body paint. At Wembley Arena on Saturday, the 28-year-old IBF super-bantamweight world champion defends her championship against Britain's Ellie Scotney after recently making a full recovery from a terrifying head injury. But she attracted attention by showing up to her weigh-in with only white body paint covering her torso 24 hours before her bout. The white paint on her top body looks like a crop top if one doesn't pay attention much. XXX OnlyFans Boxer Elle Brooke Tries To Kiss Her Opponent During Faceoff & Wears a Bikini During Weigh-Ins; All the Drama You Need To Know!

Just hours after announcing her XXX OnlyFans account, she posed with rival Scotney. She achieved this by posing for a photo with XXX OnlyFans actress and Misfits boxer Elle Brooke. The statement will contain "exclusive behind-the-scenes content, fight preparations and unseen training clips" along with the opportunity to "chat and connect on a more personal level". She said: "I’m excited to announce my partnership with OnlyFans, where I will be posting behind the scenes to my life, fight prep, training, nutrition and all the stuff you don’t get to see on other social platforms."

She further said: "If you want to connect with me there and gain insights, chat (after the fight of course), make special requests, see exclusive content you won’t see anywhere else, then hit the link in my bio and subscribe." Johnson, who was born in New Zealand but has represented Australia internationally, has drawn inspiration from Ebanie Bridges, a fellow world champion boxer and owner of her own XXX OnlyFans account.

Bridges also applauded the daring outfit choice made for the weigh-in. Johnson has a 15-1 professional record since leaving the amateur ranks in 2016. In March 2021, she suffered her lone loss to Shannon O'Connell by a split decision. The undercard for Sunny Edwards' world title defence versus Andres Campos will include Johnson and Scotney.

