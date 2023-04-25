Who doesn't know Elle Brooke? Not only is she a skilled performer, bit always puts up for something controversial. She doesn't just sit about and wait for the bell to ring; every element of one of the actress' battles is pure entertainment, thanks to XXX OnlyFans. Brooke is off to a fast start in the celebrity boxing scene. She picks up Ws with her fists after trash-talking during press conferences and removing her clothes to enter her weigh-ins. Boxer Elle Brooke Made Almost 30 Lakh in a Month by Selling Tub of Spit!

In her boxing debut last year, Brooke triumphed over former Love Island contestant AJ Bunker. She followed that up in January by stopping TikToker Faith Ordway in the first round. Both of the battles' buildups were amusing games. Weigh-ins for bikinis and everything. As soon as she enters the ring, the entertainment goes through the roof, and the fists take over. Ebanie Bridges Exposes Boobs Mid-Interview by Lifting Her Shirt Up, Video of Australian Boxer Goes Viral.

Watch Video: Boxer Elle Brooke Tries To Kiss Her Opponent During Faceoff!

IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges is another boxer who enjoys providing entertainment at weigh-ins, and Brooke's decision to take up the sport has helped her develop a friendship with Bridges. The two have worked on some XXX OnlyFans stuff together, as well as during training.

OnlyFans Boxer Elle Brooke Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Brooke 👑 (@thedumbledong)

HOT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Brooke 👑 (@thedumbledong)

Bridges was by her friend's side on Friday as she weighed in ahead of the High Stakes concert at the OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday night. Ola Danielka, a social media influencer, will be challenged by Brooke. The final time Brooke and Danielka will face one another before entering the ring her bikini weigh-in. During the confrontation, Danielka made fun of their noticeable height disparity. In it, Brooke also made an unsuccessful attempt at a kiss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2023 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).