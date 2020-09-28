COVID-19 would have stopped people from travelling to different places, but it can't stop the creative juices. Sharon Waugh, a travel blogger from Cape Town in South Africa has been recreating travel photos by popular influencers at the comfort of her home. She uses everything from bedsheet, sofa, wardrobe, washing machine, kitchen table and a lot more. She even created a tent using pillows and cushions and one of the photos shows her using a stack of toilet paper to recreate a Taj Mahal! She posted the pictures alongside travel pictures of travel bloggers from 2019. Being a travel-enthusiast herself, she has visited 57 countries. Couple Challenge Takes Over Social Media: Singles React With Funny Memes and Jokes as People Post Pictures With Their Partners.

A hilarious remake is that of her leaning over a kitchen window wrapped in a blanket replicating an influencer's photo. All of the photos are extremely funny and will surely make you fun. The one where she is trying to make an ironing board look like a surfing board will leave you in splits. When influencers gave sexy poses to the camera, she just stretched her arms and legs like a fun photoshoot. ‘A Photo of You in January 2020,’ Funny Memes, Jokes and Throwback Pics Shows Off Our ‘Blissfully Unaware’ Selves Not Knowing What Was to Come!

HAHAHA

When You Run Out of Ideas!

Now That's Another Level!

How Many of You Are Laughing?

Can't Laugh Anymore!

Photo of her doing yoga is one that will leave anyone laughing to the core. The follow me around pose has also been recreated in the most hilarious way. While during lockdown people missed their travel plans, Sharon had a great time visiting places at the comfort of her home, if not more. In one of the photos, she makes a heart with her hands in front of her sofa. We are sure Sharon made the most of her lockdown period.

