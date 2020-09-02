Do you all remember, how we rang in the New Year? The spirit filled the air. The dawn of a new decade brought hopes to start again and there; we tweeted #2020Vision, goals and aspirations. How ‘blissfully’ unaware, we were! And that is what netizens are discussing at the moment. It has been about five months since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, and from then onwards, everything just changed. It was not only the coronavirus, but other reasons too such as floods and wildfires that is making want to escape the year, as soon as possible. As we are over halfway through 2020, people on Twitter are reminiscing the good old times, when were blissfully unaware, not knowing what was to come. ‘A photo you in January 2020,’ funny memes, jokes and throwback pics have taken over social media, showing off our blissfully unaware selves, not even having a hint that we would end up in a pandemic. 'My Plans vs 2020' Funny Memes Take Over Twitter, Netizens Joke About How Disappointing This Year Is Shaping Up to Be!

Coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan at the end of last year. But no one really guessed that it would have the potential to make it a global health crisis. As the month progressed, reports about COVID-19 worsened, and there were many consequences on our lives. In addition, floods, wildfires, other natural calamities, a blast in Beirut, massive oil spill in Russia and many more, the world only slipped further and further into mayhem each day since. We are fortunate enough for social media that has been there throughout, coming up with new viral trends, light-hearted memes and funny videos that helped us to grief and eventually move on with whatever the rest of the year has in store for us. #2020WorstYear Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter Will Bring a Smile on Your Face As You Cope-Up With Devastating News Updates From Around the World.

That is why, when people started to trend, ‘A photo of you in January 2020, blissfully unaware of what was to come,’ it instantly became a hit on the social media. The viral memes and jokes capture the dichotomy of our January blissful ignorance and our current delusion. In this article, we bring you the best reactions with the latest viral trend, and you cannot miss this out! From Angry Pakistani Fan, Disaster Girl, Jethalal to Carry Minati Meme Templates For Free Download to Help You Make Funny Jokes on International Joke Day 2020.

Check Tweets:

A photo of you in January 2020, not imagining what was to come 🥺🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/Yl0H1NcWDf — ANIME Impulse™ | アニメ インパルス (@animeimpulse) September 1, 2020

We Should Have Got the Hint!

14 Jan 2020. Draped in full PPE before delving into a cabinet of unknown historical chemical dyes and pigments. Did I jinx 2020? A photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what would come. https://t.co/ZEVHSYTv6A pic.twitter.com/IJDmAzYgwF — Sarah Kirkham (@sarahekirkham) September 1, 2020

Our Old Normal

photos of you in January 2020 without imagining what would come dancing at a bar like a loon on the left. having a normal, smiley workday on the right. pic.twitter.com/LGc2lScMj2 — PT (@APrettyThief) September 1, 2020

Yeah

a photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was to come pic.twitter.com/1KllbvkqO1 — ben e (@truffhoe) September 1, 2020

Sums Up January 2020!

A photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was to come. pic.twitter.com/DKk6NOSdpl — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) September 1, 2020

Good Old Times!

A photo of you in January 2020, blissfully unaware. pic.twitter.com/hUWKJEwuPp — Social Experiment (@GoneWorse) September 1, 2020

Social Distancing, Who?

Y’all cute with your “a photo of you in January 2020, blissfully unaware” pics. Me in January: pic.twitter.com/2SFbcfybLf — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) September 1, 2020

Good Vibes Only!

A photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was to come. pic.twitter.com/GmiwzAi6lE — Jason Mitchell (@JMitchellTGS) September 1, 2020

It is not known as to who started the viral trend, but it has surely captivated the netizens. The throwback pics from January 2020, show how innocent and unaware we were, enjoying our ‘old normal.’ Good old times!

